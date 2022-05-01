330 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

