$338.57 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to announce $338.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.41 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $84,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 1,556,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,598. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.47%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

