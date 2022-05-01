$41.84 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $42.13 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $38.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $171.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.40 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $190.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,335. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

