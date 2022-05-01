4,170 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 342,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,535. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

