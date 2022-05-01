$45.57 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.09 million and the lowest is $44.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $206.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $208.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.23 million, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

EWCZ stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,677. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

