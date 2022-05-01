$474.66 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post sales of $474.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.28 million and the lowest is $448.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 233,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,080. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

