4,951 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $$36.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,552,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

