50,000 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Acquired by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Ferro comprises 0.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 73,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

