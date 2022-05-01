$573.66 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $573.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.31 million to $574.50 million. TTEC reported sales of $539.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC opened at $73.81 on Thursday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TTEC by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.