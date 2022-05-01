$573.97 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $573.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.40 million and the lowest is $539.70 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $581.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,357,000.

KAR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.66. 1,411,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,682. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

