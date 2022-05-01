$6.06 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35. McKesson reported earnings of $5.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $23.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $309.61. 1,423,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,169. McKesson has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

