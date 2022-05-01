607 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 607 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. 272,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $284.59.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.