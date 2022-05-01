$64.04 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.08 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $61.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LASR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,194. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $583.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

