6,712 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GrafTech International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,921. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

