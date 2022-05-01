$77.04 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.17 million to $77.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $314.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $336.59 million, with estimates ranging from $336.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 458,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

