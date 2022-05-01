800 Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000.

FFTY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

