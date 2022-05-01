8,200 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MSA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,798. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 268.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.