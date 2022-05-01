$831.18 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $831.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $844.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.10 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

