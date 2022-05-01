8,584 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 134,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,607. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.