$9.90 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.22 million, with estimates ranging from $27.51 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of FATE opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.