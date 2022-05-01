9,063 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,338,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.