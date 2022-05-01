929 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $25.35 on Friday, reaching $512.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,050. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $380.50 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

