AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.