Actinium (ACM) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $826,929.57 and $15,284.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 41,113,300 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

