Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AE stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.