Aditus (ADI) Achieves Market Cap of $85,473.05

Aditus (ADI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $85,473.05 and approximately $129,945.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aditus has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

