Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.95. 3,031,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.64 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $533.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

