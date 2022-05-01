Adshares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.55 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00011274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $112.30 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00208459 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,284,814 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

