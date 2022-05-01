Advisory Resource Group Acquires New Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ABB by 320.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.87. 2,363,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

