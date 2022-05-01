Aergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.78 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and $8.78 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,648,810 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

