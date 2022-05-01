Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

