Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to announce $292.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.40 million and the lowest is $291.30 million. Agiliti posted sales of $235.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 121,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,336. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 103.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Agiliti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

