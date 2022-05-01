Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 58,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

