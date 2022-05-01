Aire Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $91.73. 3,367,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

