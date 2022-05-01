Aire Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,995,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,631. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

