Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Akerna by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 176,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,857. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

