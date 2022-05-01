Alchemix Trading Down 15.3% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $62.87 or 0.00163532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $80.47 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,506,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,842 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

