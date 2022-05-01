Alchemy Pay Market Cap Reaches $110.05 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00324055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00073761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00079648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.