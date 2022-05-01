Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

AMLP opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

