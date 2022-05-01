Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.