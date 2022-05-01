All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (SOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029282 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

