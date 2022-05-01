ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 1st

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $313,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

