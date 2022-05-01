Alliance Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $34,845.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $292,970.88 and approximately $34,845.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.06 or 0.07248877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

