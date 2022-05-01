AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AFB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 46,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,210. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
