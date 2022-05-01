AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AFB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 46,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,210. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

