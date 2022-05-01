Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $58.81. 2,526,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,237. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

