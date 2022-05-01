AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $86,926.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

