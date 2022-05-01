ALLY (ALY) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $16,230.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029228 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.