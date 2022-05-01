Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $3,200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,643.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,775.22. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

