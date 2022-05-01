Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,635.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,767.88.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

