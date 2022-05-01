Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,635.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,767.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

